‘Don’t Stop Paying Tithes Even If You Lose Your Job’ – American Televangelist (Video)

American Televangelist, Kenneth Copeland, ignited a new wave of controversy following his comment about what Christians must do in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The multimillionaire televangelist told his viewers not to stop paying their tithes and sowing seeds even if they lose their jobs because of coronavirus.

According to Kenneth Copeland, people’s source of income is not their job, but Jesus.

READ ALSO – No Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja – NCDC Debunks Rumours

He said in part: “Fear of this coronavirus is faith in its ability to hurt you or kill you. The fear of What are we gonna do? I’m getting laid off at work!” Hey! Your job’s not your source. If it is, you’re in trouble. Jesus is your source! Whatever you do right now, don’t you stop tithing! Don’t you stop sowing offerings.”

Watch The Video Here: