Entertainment

‘Don’t Stop Paying Tithes Even If You Lose Your Job’ – American Televangelist (Video)

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Places Embargo On Recruitment Into Civil Service

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has announced that the president has ordered an...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Presidency Tackles Senate For Accusing Buhari Of ‘Complacency’

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has condemned the senate’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians over the coronavirus...
Read more
Michael Isaac

American Televangelist, Kenneth Copeland, ignited a new wave of controversy following his comment about what Christians must do in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The multimillionaire televangelist told his viewers not to stop paying their tithes and sowing seeds even if they lose their jobs because of coronavirus.

According to Kenneth Copeland, people’s source of income is not their job, but Jesus.

READ ALSO – No Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja – NCDC Debunks Rumours

He said in part: “Fear of this coronavirus is faith in its ability to hurt you or kill you. The fear of What are we gonna do? I’m getting laid off at work!” Hey! Your job’s not your source. If it is, you’re in trouble. Jesus is your source! Whatever you do right now, don’t you stop tithing! Don’t you stop sowing offerings.”

Watch The Video Here:

Previous articleCoronavirus: Osun Announces Ban On All Public Gatherings
Next articleCOVID-19: Do We Have To Beg Buhari To Address Us – Toke Makinwa
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

TBoss Speaks On World Coming To An End

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss has spoken on the world coming to an end amidst the whole coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.Via her IG page,...
Read more

‘Go And Die’ – Emeka Rollas Replies IG User Over Elisha Abbo’s Appointment

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Emeka Rollas, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria AGN, wasted no time in slamming an IG user after the latter asked a...
Read more

‘You Need To Be Selfish’ – Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter, Michelle Writes

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Michelle the daughter of actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to social media to pen down some lessons she has learned in life.According to her,...
Read more

Tanzanian Rapper, Mwana FA Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Popular Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA  has tested positive for coronavirus. This is coming hours after Diamond Platnumz's manager, Sallam tested positive for the same.Mwana...
Read more
- Advertisement -