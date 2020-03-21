Drama As Chinese Lady Vomits At Lagos Passport Office

There was said to be drama at the Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, office of the Nigerian Immigration Service, on Friday when a Chinese lady fell down in one of the offices and started vomiting.

According to the report, the Chinese lady, who was one of the passport seekers started vomiting, causing others present, including policemen and military personnel, to take their heels.

One of the passport personnel who spoke with Daily Trust said, “The lady came to the operations department for some visa issues. She was on mask when she came on Thursday but she could not finish with what she came to do. She came back today (Friday), but this time around, she did not mask her face.

“As she was being attended to, she started feeling dizzy, fell down and started coughing and vomiting.

Read Also: Covid-19 Can Kill You, WHO DG Tells Young People

“My brother, everybody took to his or her heels. “The worst of it all was that her relations wanted to take her away but our officers prevented them. We were able to kit ourselves and took her to a room. But those who were not courageous enough closed work while so many people who came for one transaction or the other abandoned whatever they came to do.”

A visitor to the office, John Madu, said: “I only came to make enquiry when I saw people running helter skelter and I joined in the rat race. I was later told that a Chinese woman fell down and started vomiting. My fear is that they said she was also there the previous day. If she tests positive to the virus, how will the government locate those that she would have had contacts with?

“We are lucky because people were not as many as they used to be in the office because of the travel ban to certain routes. Before now, people used to be in their hundreds but there were not up to 100 people at the scene.

“The government should do something about the Chinese nationals that are almost everywhere in Lagos”.

The immigration personnel noted also that, “The worst thing is that we have been calling health emergency numbers and they have been promising that they were coming. We are yet to see them but we are keeping vigil until they will come.

“We won’t let her go though, she has been trying to convince us that nothing is wrong with her, but she must be certified free from the virus. We are not saying that she has it but with the symptoms we were told, she is already having some so we won’t let her go till medical experts clear her.”