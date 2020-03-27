Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Reveals He Is Yet To Forgive Banky W After 10 Years (Video)

Popular Television host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has revealed he is yet to forgive his best friend, Banky W for an offense he committed 10years ago.

The media personality took to his official Instagram page to wish his pal a happy birthday as he turns 39 on Friday.

Ebuka shared a short clip of the moment he appeared in the singer’s music video with the words;

“Happy birthday @bankywellington. And thank you for being the most amazing human being!!!

Well, except for that time 10 years ago when I spent an ENTIRE DAY at your shoot for the smash hit ‘Lagos Party’. Only to end up appearing in the video for less than 2 SECONDS (looking like I was in a boozed up praise worship session)!!! In fact, 1.002 seconds sef. And it was even at THE END of the entire video. Why???

Just know say I still carry you for mind… 😒“



Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-O9RIzpBg5/?igshid=2sxt7gcirq28