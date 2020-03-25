National News

Edo Assembly Speaker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki Goes Into Self-Isolation

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has reportedly gone into self-isolation as a preventive measure against spreading Coronavirus.This is...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Fayemi Goes Self-Isolates; Takes Coronavirus Test

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has said that he has gone into self-isolation after he came in contact...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Edo Assembly Speaker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has tested positive for Coronavirus.This was confirmed by...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Bello Locks Down All Points Of Entry Into Kogi

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has ordered closure of all entry points (land and water) into the state...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince of Wales, Charles, has contracted the novel Coronavirus while his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tested negative.The 71-year-old...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

This was confirmed by the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Wednesday while briefing journalists.

Also Read: Melaye Urges Nigerians To Be Responsible In The Nation’s Fight Against Coronavirus

He said the state is taking measures to tackle further spread of the virus in the state.

The Deputy Governor revealed that Okiye was the index case of coronavirus in the State, which was announced by the NCDC on Tuesday.

Shaibu said the speaker who returned from the UK recently went straight into self-isolation at the Irrua Specialist Hospital, Irrua, Esan Central local government area of Edo State.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Governor Bello Locks Down All Points Of Entry Into Kogi
Next articleTake Politicians With Coronavirus To Poor Health Centres: AY Comedian
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki Goes Into Self-Isolation

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has reportedly gone into self-isolation as a preventive measure against spreading Coronavirus.This is coming following his close contact...
Read more

Governor Fayemi Goes Self-Isolates; Takes Coronavirus Test

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has said that he has gone into self-isolation after he came in contact with two persons infected with...
Read more

Coronavirus: Governor Bello Locks Down All Points Of Entry Into Kogi

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has ordered closure of all entry points (land and water) into the state in order to prevent Coronavirus...
Read more

Buhari Mourns 47 Troops killed By Boko Haram Terrorists

National News Valerie Oke - 0
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the gruesome murder of 47 soldiers who were ambushed by the dreaded Boko Haram sect in Borno...
Read more
- Advertisement -