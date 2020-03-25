Edo Assembly Speaker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

This was confirmed by the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Wednesday while briefing journalists.

He said the state is taking measures to tackle further spread of the virus in the state.

The Deputy Governor revealed that Okiye was the index case of coronavirus in the State, which was announced by the NCDC on Tuesday.

Shaibu said the speaker who returned from the UK recently went straight into self-isolation at the Irrua Specialist Hospital, Irrua, Esan Central local government area of Edo State.