Emeka Ike’s Wife Showers Encomium On Him To Mark His 53rd Birthday

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike’s wife, Yolanda Pfeiffer has taken to her Instagram page to shower him with sweet words as he turned 53 on Saturday.

The South African beauty shared a photo of her man carrying their baby girl at a restaurant.

The curvy model captioned the post;

”🤩Wow 53 never looked this good 👌🏾 Happy birthday 🎂🎉🎊🎁to my Zdaddy with the sugar, my rock 💪🏾…Ezigbo dim Oma ahuru m gi na anya ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @emekaikeofficial alles alles gute zum Geburtstag Schatz 😘😘😘”

See the post below: