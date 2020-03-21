Emir Of Daura, Residents Hold Special Prayer Against Coronavirus

Despite the federal government directive that gathering of over 50 people be suspended as a preventive measure against the deadly coronavirus, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq has gathered a large group of people at his palace to pray against the deadly disease on Saturday, Channels television reports.

During the prayer session, the 84-year-old Emir described the deadly disease as more fatal and dangerous than the dreaded Boko Haram sect.

He then called on residents to see the horrific virus as a test from the Almighty Allah and intensify prayers against the outbreak, along with other untimely death-related diseases.

“It’s unfortunate that Saudi authority has suspended both lesser and annual hajj pilgrimage in fear of the outbreak,” Umar added.