English Football Suspended Till End Of April Over Coronavirus Outbreak

English football will be suspended until at least 30 April because of the continued spread of coronavirus.

All games in England’s Premier League, EFL, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship, and all fixtures in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, are currently postponed.

The Football Association has also agreed that the current season can be “extended indefinitely” beyond the original end date of 1 June.

Recall that some days ago, the Premier League suspended the league and scheduled resumption for the 4th of April.

However, with the growing number of cases, the English FA has moved the resumption date to the end of April.