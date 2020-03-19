Eniola Badmus Expresses Fear Over Coronavirus While In The UK (Video)

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to react to the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected her stay in London.

Although, the actress later shared a new post revealing she and her colleague, Ushbebe are on their way to Nigeria.

Badmus stated that she received invites from her to come and hang out with them but she has been afraid of stepping out as she is practising self-isolation.

The actress also explained that she needs to go back to Lagos to shoot the sequel of ’Omo Ghetto’.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Kim Kardashian Says She Misses Her Sisters As They Stay Away From Each Other

Watch the video below: