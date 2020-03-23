Eniola Badmus Reacts After Being Slammed For Not Self-Isolating After UK Trip

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus was recently under attack on social media for visiting her colleague, Funke Akindele days after she returned from the UK.

Information Nigeria recalls the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC urged those who returned from countries with high risk of Coronavirus to practice self-isolation for 14 days.

However, Badmus failed to adhere to guidelines and Nigerians trooped to Twitter to bash her.

Reacting to the backlash she received from web users, Badmus explained that she has been indoors since she got back to Nigeria and she only drove in her car to visit a friend, after which she returned home.

See the tweet and reactions below: