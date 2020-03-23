Entertainment

Eniola Badmus Reacts After Being Slammed For Not Self-Isolating After UK Trip

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus was recently under attack on social media for visiting her colleague, Funke Akindele days after she returned from the UK.

The actress visiting her colleague, Funke Akindele
The Yoruba actress at her colleague, Funke Akindele’s home

Information Nigeria recalls the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC urged those who returned from countries with high risk of Coronavirus to practice self-isolation for 14 days.

However, Badmus failed to adhere to guidelines and Nigerians trooped to Twitter to bash her.

Reacting to the backlash she received from web users, Badmus explained that she has been indoors since she got back to Nigeria and she only drove in her car to visit a friend, after which she returned home.

Read Also: Nigeria Confirms Five Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

See the tweet and reactions below:

The reaction of the actress to the backlash
The reaction of the actress to the backlash

Twitter users' reaction
Twitter users’ reaction

Twitter users’ reaction
Twitter users’ reaction

Twitter users’ reaction
Twitter users’ reaction

Twitter users’ reaction
Twitter users’ reaction

