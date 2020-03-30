Eniola Badmus Reveals Health Condition; Practices Self-Isolation

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to her Instagram page to give an update on her present health condition after she was called out on social media penultimate week.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress was dragged for not practising self-isolation as she had paid a visit to fellow colleague, Funke Akindele-Bello just three days after she returned from the United Kingdom, one of the high-risk nations with coronavirus.

The 42-year-old actress came out to announce her health condition via Instagram on Monday and she said she does not have any symptoms yet.

See the post below: