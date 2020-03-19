Enugu Orders Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

The Enugu State government has ordered that public and private primary and secondary schools in the state be shut down to prevent Coronavirus outbreak.

This was directive was revealed in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Simon Ortuanya, made available to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday.

The state government ordered that all activities in various schools should be concluded by the teachers before shutting down on or before Friday, March 27.

With this directive, Enugu becomes the second South Eastern state to order the closure of schools to prevent the spread of the virus after Anambra State.