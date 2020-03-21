Entertainment

‘Everything Is Still The Same’ – Davido Laments Over Poor Roads In Osun

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took to his Twitter handle to lament about the poor state of roads in his home state, Osun.

Davido
Davido

Recall that some days ago, it was reported that the singer visited his hometown Ede, in Osun state Nigeria to pay homage to his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke.

Also Read: Davido Visits Late Uncle Isiaka Adeleke’s Grave, Pays Homage (Video)

After his trip, the “blow my mind” crooner didn’t like the way the roads have remained the same way despite a new government administration, so he took it up on social media with his fans.

See his tweet below:

