‘Everything Is Still The Same’ – Davido Laments Over Poor Roads In Osun

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took to his Twitter handle to lament about the poor state of roads in his home state, Osun.

Recall that some days ago, it was reported that the singer visited his hometown Ede, in Osun state Nigeria to pay homage to his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke.

After his trip, the “blow my mind” crooner didn’t like the way the roads have remained the same way despite a new government administration, so he took it up on social media with his fans.

See his tweet below: