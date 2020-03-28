Explosion Hits Akure; 100 Residential Buildings, School, Churches Destroyed

An explosion reportedly rocked Akure in the early hours of Saturday morning which destroyed some houses, schools and churches.

It was learnt that it also divided the road leading to Akure/Owo into two along the church axis.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the incident which happened less than a kilometre to Akure Airport, affected many residents of Eleyowo community, destroying completely a church and a school in the area.

People who lived within the church premises were said to be injured while some were rescued by the people of the community