Explosion Hits Akure; 100 Residential Buildings, School, Churches Destroyed

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

An explosion reportedly rocked Akure in the early hours of Saturday morning which destroyed some houses, schools and churches.

Scene from the explosion in Akure
Scene from the explosion in Akure

It was learnt that it also divided the road leading to Akure/Owo into two along the church axis.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the incident which happened less than a kilometre to Akure Airport, affected many residents of Eleyowo community, destroying completely a church and a school in the area.

People who lived within the church premises were said to be  injured while some were rescued by the people of the community

 

