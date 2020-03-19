Ezekwesili Knocks Buhari Over Continued Silence On Coronavirus

Oby Ezekwesili, the convener of Bring Back Our Girls(BBOG) and a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has queried if the President is hiding.
Read Also: Coronavirus: Singer Simi Queries If Buhari Has Addressed Nigerians
Ezekwesili made the comment over the continuous silence of the president as the country battle ratcheting health crisis.
She wrote:
“Is @NGRPresident @MBuhari in hiding?
“What kind of morbid silence is this from the leader of a country that is experiencing a ratcheting up of health crisis?
“@NigeriaGov put the President in front of cameras to speak to his Citizens NOW.
“Leadership is not personal comfort.”
Is @NGRPresident @MBuhari in hiding?
What kind of morbid silence is this from the leader of a country that is experiencing a ratcheting up of health crisis?@NigeriaGov put the President in front of cameras to speak to his Citizens NOW.
Leadership is not personal comfort.
— Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) March 18, 2020