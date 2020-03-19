Trending

Ezekwesili Knocks Buhari Over Continued Silence On Coronavirus

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

World newsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Woman With Coronavirus Gives Birth To Healthy Baby

A hospital in Greek has reported the case of a woman who gave birth to a healthy baby, despite...
Read more
General NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Coronavirus: NIMC Shuts Down Centers In 5 States

The National Identity Management(NIMC) has shut down it enrollment centers in 5 states which include Ekiti, Ogun, Katsina, Anambra...
Read more
EducationValerie Oke - 0

Ogun Shuts Down Schools, Bans Worship Centres Over Coronavirus

Ogun state government has ordered the indefinite closure of schools in the state to forestall the spread of coronavirus.Also,...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari’s Daughter In Self-Isolation After Returning From UK

One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari has isolated herself after returning from the United Kingdom, TheCable reports.Aisha...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Enugu Orders Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

The Enugu State government has ordered that public and private primary and secondary schools in the state be shut...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Oby Ezekwesili and Buhari
Oby Ezekwesili and Buhari

Oby Ezekwesili, the convener of Bring Back Our Girls(BBOG) and a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has queried if the President is hiding.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: Singer Simi Queries If Buhari Has Addressed Nigerians

Ezekwesili made the comment over the continuous silence of the president as the country battle ratcheting health crisis.

She wrote:

“Is @NGRPresident @MBuhari in hiding?

“What kind of morbid silence is this from the leader of a country that is experiencing a ratcheting up of health crisis?

“@NigeriaGov put the President in front of cameras to speak to his Citizens NOW.

“Leadership is not personal comfort.”

Previous articleCoronavirus: Anambra Govt Bans Public Gatherings, Shuts Tertiary Institutions
Next articleWho Will Explain Coronavirus To Buhari?
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Lady Kicked Out Of Supermarket For Refusing To Use Hand Sanitizer (Video)

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
A new video has popped up on social media capturing the moment a lady was butted out of a supermarket in Ghana for refusing...
Read more

‘Take Action’ — Deji Adeyanju Challenges Buhari Over Outbreak Of Coronavirus

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju took to social media to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to take action on the outbreak of Coronavirus...
Read more

Coronavirus: Stay Calm — Nathaniel Bassey Tells Nigerians

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey has come out to calm the general public against panic buying following the new confirmed case of coronavirus in...
Read more

GTBank Launches Beta Health Expands Access To Health Insurance For Low-Income Nigerians

Metro News Victor - 0
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has announced the launch of Beta Health, a low-cost health financing product that offers instant access to health insurance for...
Read more
- Advertisement -