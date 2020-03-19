Ezekwesili Knocks Buhari Over Continued Silence On Coronavirus

Oby Ezekwesili, the convener of Bring Back Our Girls(BBOG) and a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has queried if the President is hiding.

Ezekwesili made the comment over the continuous silence of the president as the country battle ratcheting health crisis.

She wrote:

“Is @NGRPresident @MBuhari in hiding?

“What kind of morbid silence is this from the leader of a country that is experiencing a ratcheting up of health crisis?

“@NigeriaGov put the President in front of cameras to speak to his Citizens NOW.

“Leadership is not personal comfort.”