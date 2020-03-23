Trending

Ezekwesili Mourns As Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Death

By Olayemi Oladotun

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has reacted to the death of Suleiman Achimugu who died from Coronavirus complications.

The 67-year-old had returned to the country following medical treatment in the United Kingdom and died from coronavirus as was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Reacting to his death, in a tweet on Monday, the Former minister expressed sadness over what she described as ‘avoidable deaths’ in Nigeria from these cases.

The former minister of education prayed that Nigerians wouldn’t have to lose their lives to this pandemic

See her tweet below:

