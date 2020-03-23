Ezekwesili Mourns As Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Death

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has reacted to the death of Suleiman Achimugu who died from Coronavirus complications.
The 67-year-old had returned to the country following medical treatment in the United Kingdom and died from coronavirus as was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Reacting to his death, in a tweet on Monday, the Former minister expressed sadness over what she described as ‘avoidable deaths’ in Nigeria from these cases.
The former minister of education prayed that Nigerians wouldn’t have to lose their lives to this pandemic
See her tweet below:
We already lost too many Citizens from all shades of Insecurity in our Land.
I hate to watch us lose any number of Citizens to this Pandemic.
I totally hate to read of any more avoidable deaths in this Land.
We are all in this together.
We must win this War together.
— Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) March 23, 2020