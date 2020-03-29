Fani Kayode Advises Buhari On His Nationwide Broadcast

As president Muhammad Buhari announces plan to address Nigerians on Sunday, Fani Kayode has advised him not to pronounce coronavirus as ‘COVIKK 1-9.’

He advised him to rather call it COVID 19 or CORONAVIRUS.’

He made this known in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

He wrote:

I gather that you will be doing a live broadcast at 7.00pm this evening. As I told you before, that is the way to settle this matter. Thanks for listening & taking my advice. When you speak about the evil plague please do not call it COVIKK 1-9. Call it COVID 19 or CORONAVIRUS!