Fani Kayode Advises Buhari On His Nationwide Broadcast

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Fani Kayode and President Buhari
As president Muhammad Buhari announces plan to address Nigerians on Sunday, Fani Kayode has advised him not to pronounce coronavirus as ‘COVIKK 1-9.’

He advised him to rather call it COVID 19 or CORONAVIRUS.’

Read AlsoFani-Kayode Reacts As Buhari Receives COVID-19 Updates From Health Minister

He made this known in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

He wrote:

I gather that you will be doing a live broadcast at 7.00pm this evening. As I told you before, that is the way to settle this matter. Thanks for listening & taking my advice. When you speak about the evil plague please do not call it COVIKK 1-9. Call it COVID 19 or CORONAVIRUS!

