Fani Kayode Raises Alarm Over Akure Explosion

Former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has raised the alarm that there is more to the explosion that rocked Akure, Ondo state capital on Saturday.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he stated that first it was Ekiti then Abule Ado(Lagos state) and now Ondo state.

He wrote:

First it was Ekiti, then Abule Ado in Lagos and now Akure. If we like we should keep kidding ourselves saying that these are not bombs and that we are not being targetted. Let’s hope that by the end of it all there will still be someone left standing to defend the South-West. https://t.co/h0oSwjZZ68