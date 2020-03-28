Trending

Fani Kayode Raises Alarm Over Akure Explosion

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Buhari Receives Health Minister, NCDC DG At Presidential Villa (Photos)

The whereabouts of President Muhammadu Buhari has no doubt raised a lot of highbrow in the last few days...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Benue State Confirms First Case

Benue state government has confirmed its first case of the COVID-19.The governor, Samuel Ortom, who confirmed this to newsmen...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

COVID-19: Wuhan City In China Re-Opens After Two-Month Lockdown

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus disease was first detected, is slowly reopening after two months of lockdown.The...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: ‘Consult Native Doctors For Solution’ – Enugu Monarch Tells FG

The traditional ruler of Owerre Autonomous Community in Nsukka Local Government Area,  Enugu State, Igwe Emeka Ugwu has asked the Nigerian...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Ministers Donate 50 Percent Of March Salary To Help Stop COVID-19 – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria's minister for culture and information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the 43 ministers of the nation have forfeited 50...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani kayode

Former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has raised the alarm that there is more to the explosion that rocked Akure, Ondo state capital on Saturday.

Read AlsoFani Kayode Urges Buhari To Do Live Broadcast To Dispel Rumours Of Ill Health

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he stated that first it was Ekiti then Abule Ado(Lagos state) and now Ondo state.

He wrote:

First it was Ekiti, then Abule Ado in Lagos and now Akure. If we like we should keep kidding ourselves saying that these are not bombs and that we are not being targetted. Let’s hope that by the end of it all there will still be someone left standing to defend the South-West. https://t.co/h0oSwjZZ68

Previous articleBuhari Taught Foreigners To Insult Nigerians: Omokri
Next articleCOVID-19: Ruggedman Urges Buhari To Address Nigerians
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Buhari Taught Foreigners To Insult Nigerians: Omokri

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of teaching foreigners how to insult Nigerians.Read Also: Buhari Salutes Atiku, Others For...
Read more

Atiku Reacts As Massive Explosion Rocks Akure

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the explosion that rocked Akure, Ondo state capital on Saturday by calling on relevant authorities to...
Read more

Daddy Freeze Reacts As Otedola Donates N1bn For Fight Against Coronavirus

Trending Valerie Oke - 1
Controversial on-air-personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the news that Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has pledged a cash donation of N1 billion towards the...
Read more

COVID-19: Shehu Sani Urges Immigration Service To Intensify Efforts In Contact Tracing

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on the Nigerian Immigration Service to intensify its efforts in the tracing of people who just returned...
Read more
- Advertisement -