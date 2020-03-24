Fani Kayode Reacts As Bauchi Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation has taken to his official Twitter handle to react to the news that Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain in his reaction stated that he sincerely and honestly wishes him a quick recovery just as the rest Nigerians.

He wrote: “I just confirmed that my old friend & brother Governor Bala Mohammed has tested positive to Covid 19. I sincerely & honestly wish him well & pray for a quick recovery for him just as I do for all other Nigerians that have tested positive, including Abba Kyari and @atiku’s son.”