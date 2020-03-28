Trending

Fani-Kayode Reacts As Buhari Receives COVID-19 Updates From Health Minister

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Presidency NOT Paying N30,000 Relief Funds To Nigerians

Nigerian Presidency on Saturday refuted a report that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the distribution of N30,000 each to...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Buhari Receives Health Minister, NCDC DG At Presidential Villa (Photos)

The whereabouts of President Muhammadu Buhari has no doubt raised a lot of highbrow in the last few days...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Benue State Confirms First Case

Benue state government has confirmed its first case of the COVID-19.The governor, Samuel Ortom, who confirmed this to newsmen...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

COVID-19: Wuhan City In China Re-Opens After Two-Month Lockdown

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus disease was first detected, is slowly reopening after two months of lockdown.The...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: ‘Consult Native Doctors For Solution’ – Enugu Monarch Tells FG

The traditional ruler of Owerre Autonomous Community in Nsukka Local Government Area,  Enugu State, Igwe Emeka Ugwu has asked the Nigerian...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Buhari meets Health minister, and NCDC DG
Buhari meets Health minister and NCDC DG

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation has lambasted president Muhammadu Buhari after his media aides shared photos of his briefings with the health minister and NCDC boss over the coronavirus pandemic rocking the nation.

Read AlsoCovid-19: Buhari Receives Health Minister, NCDC DG At Presidential Villa (Photos)

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Fani Kayode described the photo as petty before going on to urge Buhari to address the nation via a live broadcast.

He wrote:

Stop posting pretty pictures, show true leadership & ADDRESS your people. Prove you are well & that you are still in charge. That is the way to settle this matter. Why are you scared of a national broadcast? Do you have something to hide or is it just CONTEMPT for your people?

Previous articleWhat I Discussed With Buhari In Aso Rock: Health Minister
Next articleBREAKING: Governor El-Rufai Tests Positive For Covid-19
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Omokri Reacts As Buhari Receives COVID-19 Updates From Health Minister

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator and chieftain of the people's Democratic Party(PDP) has described the now-viral video of the minister for health,...
Read more

Fani Kayode Raises Alarm Over Akure Explosion

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has raised the alarm that there is more to the explosion that rocked Akure, Ondo state capital on...
Read more

Buhari Taught Foreigners To Insult Nigerians: Omokri

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of teaching foreigners how to insult Nigerians.Read Also: Buhari Salutes Atiku, Others For...
Read more

Atiku Reacts As Massive Explosion Rocks Akure

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the explosion that rocked Akure, Ondo state capital on Saturday by calling on relevant authorities to...
Read more
- Advertisement -