Fani Kayode Urges Buhari To Do Live Broadcast To Dispel Rumours Of Ill Health

Former minister for aviation and a peoples democratic party(PDP) chieftain, Fani Kayode has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do a national broadcast to dispel rumour about his ill health and to calm Nigerians that he is still in the country.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode described the rumour as heartbreaking and disheartening.

He wrote:

“I urge Pres. Buhari to conduct a LIVE TV broadcast to assure the Nig. people that he is well & that he has not fled our shores to seek medical treatment elsewhere. The rumours are heartbreaking &disheartening. We deserve to be reassured that we have not been abandoned midstream.”