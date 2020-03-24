Fani-Kayode Writes Abba Kyari After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the news that Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Abba Kyari was confirmed positive to the deadly virus on Tuesday morning and the President was confirmed to be negative.

Reacting to the news, Fani-Kayode who is always at a crossroad with the Buhari led administration, wished Kyari a quick recovery.

I just confirmed that my old friend &brother Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to Pres. Buhari, has tested positive to Covid 19. I sincerely &honestly wish him well &pray for a quick recovery for him just as I do for all other Nigerians that have tested positive,including @atiku’s son.