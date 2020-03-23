Fellaini Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Manchester united midfielder, Marouane Fellaini has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 32-year-old Belgian international made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle.
Statement below:
“Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe,” his post read.
