Fellaini Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Manchester united midfielder, Marouane Fellaini has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 32-year-old Belgian international made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle.

Statement below:

“Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe,” his post read.