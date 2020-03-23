Sports

Fellaini Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By Eyitemi Majeed

Fellaini Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Manchester united midfielder, Marouane Fellaini has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Eyitemi Majeed

Former Manchester united midfielder, Marouane Fellaini has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Read AlsoFans Believe Manchester United Defender, Eric Bailly, Intentionally Got Sent Off So As To Prevent Fellaini From Coming On

The 32-year-old Belgian international made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle.

Statement below:

“Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe,” his post read.

