Feminism Is Destroying Society And Promoting Hate – Nigerian Lady (Photo)

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

A social media user identified as ‘Omotayo of Lagos’ has shared her opinion on the effects of Feminism in society.

According to Omotayo of Lagos. feminism has done more harm than good in society.

The social media user further expressed that feminist women now pass hate down to other women who disagree with their views.

Sharing her views, Omotayo of Lagos then advice ladies to be themselves as there is no manual to marriage and relationships as she stated that it works differently for different people.

Feminism
Feminism
