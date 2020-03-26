Festus Keyamo Warns Pastors Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, has issued a warning to pastors in Nigeria to follow directives from National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, so they can curb the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country.

On Thursday, the NCDC confirmed five new cases with Rivers State recording its first case. Two of the new cases were confirmed in Abuja, and another two in Lagos State.

Taking to Twitter, Keyamo advised pastors to play their part in curbing the spread of the virus.

He pointed out that God can only help those who put in the effort to help themselves.

He wrote: “Aside the spiritual angle to this scourge, we must all work and pray; God can only help those who help themselves. Those our recalcitrant Pastors must realise this.

“All the directives of NCDC must be followed to the letter by all and sundry before it can quickly end in praise.”