FG, ASUU Meet Again Over Warning Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday met with the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige in Abuja over the strike embarked upon by the union.

Recall that the ministry of labour and the union had a meeting last Thursday.

The meeting was adjourned after FG proposed the merger of the contentious Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and ASUU salary payment system.

It was agreed that ASUU should present the proposal to Congress before today’s meeting.

Before Tuesday’s meeting went into a closed session, ASUU president, Prof Abiodun Ogunyemi, said it was unfortunate that the government made IPPIS look like the major issue in the union’s demands.

“Another issue to correct is that we never said university bursars are to generate the budget for the instructions. ASUU is here with a report from members,” the ASUU president said.