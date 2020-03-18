FG Cancels Visas Issued To Travelers From 13 Countries

The federal government has announced the cancellation of visas issued to travelers from the 13 countries it imposed a flight ban on over coronavirus.

This was disclosed by Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, at the end of the federal executive council meeting.

The 13 countries are: China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland.

The federal government had earlier announced the restriction of travellers from the countries from coming into Nigeria over the coronavirus outbreak.

More to follow…