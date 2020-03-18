National News

FG Cancels Visas Issued To Travelers From 13 Countries

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

The federal government has announced the cancellation of visas issued to travelers from the 13 countries it imposed a flight ban on over coronavirus.

This was disclosed by Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, at the end of the federal executive council meeting.

The 13 countries are: China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland.

Read Also: Cheating Husband Gets Coronavirus While On Vacation With Sidechic In Italy

The federal government had earlier announced the restriction of travellers from the countries from coming into Nigeria over the coronavirus outbreak.

More to follow…

