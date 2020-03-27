LifestyleHealth and Food

Fidelity Bank Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Valerie Oke

Fidelity bank has released a statement which states that one of its staff who recently returned from the UK has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the statement, staff who received gifts from the infected patient have been taken into isolation and the branch where they work has also been shut down.

“Fidelity Bank mandates staff or immediate family member(s) who travel out the country to self-isolate for two weeks and obtain medical clearance before returning to work as part of our COVID-19 preventive and precautionary measures,” the statement signed by Charles Aigbe, the bank’s divisional head for brand and communications, read.

Read Also: Coronavirus: FG Tracing 4,370 Suspected Cases

“This process was activated and strictly adhered to by one of our staff members who returned from holidays in the United Kingdom.

“He was in self-isolation and underwent testing in line with the bank’s policy. The test results returned positive at the weekend and we quickly arranged for him to be moved to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), where he is currently being attended to by health officials.”

According to the bank, two other members of staff who received gifts from the individual have also been made to self-isolate and the office where they work has been temporarily closed.

