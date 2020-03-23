FIRS Staff Says He Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

According to reports, an official of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The man identified as Salihu Umar made this known in a tweet on Monday.

This is coming barely two days after the FIRS authorities denied reports that its employee had tested positive for the virus.

Umar called on the Federal Government to shut down Lagos and Abuja immediately in order to contain the spread.

The official number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Nigeria is pegged at 35.

See his tweet below:

I have just tested positive for COVID19. At the moment, I am still under self isolation as health personnel make their way to my house for evacuation to Gwagwalada isolation centre. My neighbours and employer have been notified accordingly. — Salihu Umar (@Necessary_Cho) March 23, 2020

