LifestyleHealth and Food

FIRS Staff Says He Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

We May Be Forced To Use Military For Contact Tracing: Lai Mohammed

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed has advised Nigerians to be prepared for tougher measures amid the coronavirus outbreak.Alhaji Lai...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Don’t Be More Muslim Than Prophet Mohammed, Stay At Home – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged Muslims to obey instruction by the government on the ban on public...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Covid-19: INEC Suspends Activities For 14 days

As a measure against the spread of the coronavirus, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has suspended activities within...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Nigerian Baptist Convention Postponed

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has announced postponement of its annual convention that attracts thousands of delegates over the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Ganduje Orders Closure Of Event Centres In Kano

The Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ordered the immediate closure of all the event centers...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

According to reports, an official of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Coronavirus Doctor
Coronavirus Doctor

The man identified as Salihu Umar made this known in a tweet on Monday.

Also Read: Beverly Naya Queries Calls For Lockdown Of Nigeria Over Coronavirus

This is coming barely two days after the FIRS authorities denied reports that its employee had tested positive for the virus.

Umar called on the Federal Government to shut down Lagos and Abuja immediately in order to contain the spread.

The official number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Nigeria is pegged at 35.

See his tweet below:

https://twitter.com/Necessary_Cho/status/1242020643199168513

Previous articleCoronavirus: Nigerian Baptist Convention Postponed
Next articleCovid-19: INEC Suspends Activities For 14 days
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Test Result Of Atiku’s Daughter-In-Law, Grandchildren Released

Health and Food Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Nigerians woke up to the shocking news that the son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar has tested positive to coronavirus.More shocking was the...
Read more

NCDC Reacts To Claims Of Negligence In Handling Man Who Died From Coronavirus

Health and Food Amaka Odozi - 0
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has reacted to claims that they neglected the man who died from the novel Coronavirus.Information Nigeria recalls...
Read more

Bayero University Students Did Not Test Positive To Covid-19 – Kano Govt

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
On Monday morning, the Kano State Government came out to debunk rumours that there is a case of confirmed coronavirus in the state.Recall that...
Read more

Coronavirus: NCDC Debunks Outbreak Rumors In Kano

Health and Food Michael Isaac - 0
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has denied reports that a case of coronavirus has been recorded in Kano state.This was following much...
Read more
- Advertisement -