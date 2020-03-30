‘Focus On Your Makeup And Leave Buhari Alone’ – Maduagwu Slams Tacha (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has taken a swipe at Tacha after she made a video where she mentioned President Buhari.

Recall that earlier, Mr Maduagwu expressed his displeasure towards Tacha when she pointed out that she would rather isolate in the UK against staying in Nigeria.

However, the reality TV star retured to Nigeria and made a video calling out the president for keeping mute on the coronavirus issue in the country.

The actor, reacting to Tacha’s videos, asked her to focus on her makeup and fabulous lifestyle and keep the president off her lips.

See His Post Here: