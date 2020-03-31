General NewsWorld news

Former Congo President Dies Of Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Sierra Leone Records First Case Of Coronavirus

Sierra Leone has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus.The government made this known on Tuesday, making it...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: US Regulator Approves Chloroquine For Emergency Treatment

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine alongside some other...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Sultan Slams Muslim Clerics For Misleading Followers

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has slammed some Islamic clerics over their non-adherence to instructions by experts on...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Lockdown By Buhari Is Legal, Says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari on the federal capital territory (FCT), Lagos and...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Reps Donate 2 Months’ Salaries For Fight Against COVID-19

The members of the House of Representatives have resolved to donate their two months’ salary to support the fight...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Former president of the Republic of the Congo, Jacques Joaquim Yhombi-Opango has died after contracting coronavirus, his family said.

Jacques Joaquim Yhombi-Opango
Jacques Joaquim Yhombi-Opango

Yhombi-Opango reportedly died in a Paris hospital on Monday. He was 81.

Also Read: CEO Iroko TV, Jason Njoku Recounts His Mother’s Experience After She Contracted Coronavirus

The former President had been ill before he contracted the virus that has claimed over 37,000 lives worldwide.

He was an army officer who became the Central African nation’s first general and served as its head of state from 1977 to 1979.

Opango also served as prime minister from 1993 to 1996. He remained in exile between 1997 and 2007.

Previous articleCovid-19: If Nepa Bill Can Reach Every House Then Relief Material Must Reach Every Family – Ifu Ennada Tells FG
Next articleBotswana Records First Three Cases Of Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone Records First Case Of Coronavirus

World news Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Sierra Leone has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus.The government made this known on Tuesday, making it the latest African country to...
Read more

Coronavirus: US Regulator Approves Chloroquine For Emergency Treatment

World news Michael Isaac - 0
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine alongside some other drugs for the treatment of...
Read more

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Officially Step Down As Royals

World news Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have formally stepped down as senior members of the British royal family on Tuesday.With this latest development,...
Read more

Botswana Records First Three Cases Of Coronavirus

World news Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Botswana has announced its first three confirmed cases of the deadly Coronavirus.The announcement came late Monday in a nationwide broadcast, as confirmed by Health...
Read more
- Advertisement -