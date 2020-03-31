Former Congo President Dies Of Coronavirus

Former president of the Republic of the Congo, Jacques Joaquim Yhombi-Opango has died after contracting coronavirus, his family said.

Yhombi-Opango reportedly died in a Paris hospital on Monday. He was 81.

The former President had been ill before he contracted the virus that has claimed over 37,000 lives worldwide.

He was an army officer who became the Central African nation’s first general and served as its head of state from 1977 to 1979.

Opango also served as prime minister from 1993 to 1996. He remained in exile between 1997 and 2007.