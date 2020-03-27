Former Ogun State Commissioner Tests Positive For Coronavirus (Video)

Former Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Ogun State, Hon. Bukola Olopade, has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Olopade is the MD of Nilayo Sports Management Company, an organization known for organising marathons in cities across Nigeria.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Naira Marley Reveals The Only Thing That Can Make Nigerians Happy

The former Commissioner, who is currently in Lagos, disclosed his Coronavirus status in a video he released on social media on Thursday evening.

Recall that on Thursday evening, NCDC announced 14 new cases of the virus in the country, 12 being in Lagos, 1in Bauchi and 1 in Abuja.

Watch the video below: