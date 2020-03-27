Former Super Eagles International, Taye Taiwo Loses Father

Former Super Eagles and AC Milan defender, Taye Taiwo has confirmed the passing of his father, Pa Salisu Taiwo.
Taiwo announced the passing of Pa Salisu on Instagram with a photo; “RIP my father,” he wrote on the post.
Late Salisu reportedly spent most of his life working as an electric welder in Isheri-Olofin area of Lagos and later had the opportunity of seeing his son, Taye, become a successful footballer.
He is survived by the former Marseille defender and four other siblings.
