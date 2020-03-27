Sports

Former Super Eagles International, Taye Taiwo Loses Father

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Former Super Eagles and AC Milan defender, Taye Taiwo has confirmed the passing of his father, Pa Salisu Taiwo.

Taiye Taiwo
Taiye Taiwo.

Taiwo announced the passing of Pa Salisu on Instagram with a photo; “RIP my father,” he wrote on the post.

Also Read: Comedian Seyi Law, Wife Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary

Late Salisu reportedly spent most of his life working as an electric welder in Isheri-Olofin area of Lagos and later had the opportunity of seeing his son, Taye, become a successful footballer.

He is survived by the former Marseille defender and four other siblings.

See his post below:

Taiye Taiwo
Taiye Taiwo’s post

