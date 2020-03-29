Metro News

Four Bridegrooms Arrested For Going Against Restriction Order In Kaduna

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Four bridegrooms have been arrested by the Zaria Zonal Command of Kaduna state Vigilante Service (KadVS) for violating a lockdown order instituted by the Kaduna State Government over coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The bridegrooms were arrested alongside their friends at Lowcost, Mangwaron Babayo, Magajiya and Bakin Kasuwa settlements in Zaria.

Zaria Zonal Commandant of KadVS, Malam Bala Galadima confirmed the arrest of the suspects and further disclosed that they also effected the arrest of a bride, her groom and other guests at a marriage ceremony in the city on Wednesday following an intelligence they got.

Recall that the Kaduna state government announced a total lockdown in the state on Thursday March 26, after closing down schools and other public places in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

