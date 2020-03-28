Frodd Slams Follower Who Asked Him To Go For Coronavirus Test

Nigerian reality TV star Frodd has slammed an IG user who asked that he get tested for the coronavirus.

With the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world, and news of AMVCA attendees may having been exposed to the disease, the follower asked that the former BBNaiaj housemate get tested.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Frodd Gushes Over Mum As She Turns 50 (Photos)

Frodd had shared a photo of himself with caption ‘Isolation.’

However, the follower commented saying self-isolating isn’t the way advising that he get tested as he attended the AMVCA.

Frodd waste no time in responding, slamming the person in the process.

See the exchange below;