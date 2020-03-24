Funke Akindele Gets Celebrated By Her Stepchildren On Mother’s Day (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele was recently celebrated by her stepchildren, Tamira and Josiah Bello on Mother’s Day.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress, who is married to singer, JJC Skillz, also welcomed a set of twin boys in America in December 2018.

Prior to their marriage in 2016, the singer fathered three children from three different mothers.

It appears the actress has gained the love of her step-children as two of them took to their insta-stories to celebrate her.

Tamira shared a family photo with the caption;

“Also a big Mother’s Day to my step-mom. I’m thankful for all you do.”

Josiah, on the other hand, wrote;

“Happy mother’s day to the best step-mom. Love you“

See screenshots below:

Tamira’s post