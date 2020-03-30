Trending

Ganduje Declares One-Day Fast In Kano, Says Prayer Is The Best Fire Against Coronavirus

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje has declared Monday, 30th March and 5th April as a day of fasting in the state against the deadly coronavirus nations.

Speaking on Sunday during  a fund-raising program for the disease, he fasting remains the only fire against the disease.

His words:

“As Nigeria recorded over 90 cases of coronavirus, Kano is yet to record a single case, hence the need for the government to be up and doing to contain the outbreak of the deadly disease,” Ganduje said.

“I call on Kano people to observe fast tomorrow, (Monday) 30th March, and 5th Sha’aban and pray hard against the outbreak of coronavirus in our dear state.

“I also call on people to intensify prayers because prayer is the best fire for this disease. While we are putting effort into taking preventive and curative measures against the coronavirus pandemic, there are some groups of people who cannot earn a living, who must go out to fend for their families.

“There are those who are economically weak and must be affected during this trying moment. That is why we decided to form a committee to raise money in order to help them cushion the effects.”

