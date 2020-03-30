Geoffrey Onyeama Denies Testing Positive For Coronavirus

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has denied rumours going round that he tested positive to Coronavirus.

The minister in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Sarah Sanda, described the media report alleging that he has contracted the virus as fabricated and malicious.

The Minister who is also a member of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus explained that like all members of the committee, who took the test, he also tested negative.

The Minister expressed that to curb this kind of criminal behaviour, the matter has been brought to the attention of the law enforcement agencies for investigation and severe sanctions as deterrence in future.