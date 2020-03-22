Ghana Records First Death Case Of Coronavirus

Ghana has recorded its first coronavirus death as confirmed by Deputy Health Minister, Alex K. Abban in an interview on Citi TV on Saturday evening.

Abban disclosed that the deceased is a male trader who reported to a health facility in Kumasi with a fever and cough. He was confirmed as a carrier of the virus on March 19, 2020.

The Minister said: “The information I got from the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service is that, that person [the Lebanese man] has died. He died today.”

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: NMA Directs Members To Suspend Strike

An update by the Ghana Health Service read: “He felt unwell and reported to a health facility with fever (temp 39.4 ?), and cough. The sample tested positive for COVID-19.”