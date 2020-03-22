Girl Allegedly Commits Suicide After Being Accused Of Theft

Ugberikoko road in Sapele, Delta state was thrown into mourning as a young girl identified as Angel Obas reportedly ended her life because her mum accused her of theft in the house.

According to Sapele Oghenek, the young girl then drank substance believe to be herbicide out of anger.

She was then rushed to the Delta state university teaching hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Read full story in pidgin:

”Anger na very bad thing. I dey always dey advise people wey get hot temper say make dem dey always dey control am, because at the end of everything, the damage wey the hot temper go cause go dey very irreplaceable.

Report reach us for studio say few days back nai this girl wey dem dey call Angel Obas wey dem dey stay for Ugberikoko Road for the end of Otuedor by Uko Road, just because say her mother accuse her say na she take money wey dey lose for their house. Based on say she be girl wey get hot temper, nai she go drink chemical wey dem take dey kill grass that on Tuesday. Nai dem rush her go Teaching Hospital for Oghara and na yesterday nai she finally die.

This one na sad news. Who we go blame for the death of this girl???” Sapele Oghenek wrote in pidgin English.