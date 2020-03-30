Give Nigerians N50,000 Each – Yul Edochie Reacts To Buhari’s Lockdown Of Abuja, Lagos, Ogun

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has advised that Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari give out at least N50,000 each to all Nigerians to aid them during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Reacting to the president’s broadcast last night, Yul tweeted;

“Dear President @MBuhari Pls provide an economic relief package for Nigerians, even if it’s 50k each, it will go a long way. People are hungry, locked down with no money, begging left, right & centre. With a situation like this, it’ll be difficult to keep people at home”, Yul Edochie wrote.