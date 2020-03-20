‘Go And Die’ – Emeka Rollas Replies IG User Over Elisha Abbo’s Appointment

Emeka Rollas, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria AGN, wasted no time in slamming an IG user after the latter asked a question.

Issues started after the IG user inquired when he would drop controversial Senator Elisha Abbo as a patron of the guild. Wasting no time, Emeka asked the person to go die.

Abbo has a case in court after he was caught on tape attacking a woman at a sex shop in Abuja last year.

Since the announcement of his appointment as patron of AGN, many have opposed it over the said assault case.

Read the exchange below;