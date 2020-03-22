God Wants To Use Coronavirus To Show The World That He Is Almighty – Pastor Adeboye

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has stated during his sermon today that God told him that at the beginning of the year there will be a compulsory holiday worldwide.

Adeboye went on to say God said he will use the plague to prove to the whole world that he is still the Almighty God.

In his words;

”He told me loud and clear that this year, the whole world is going to be on compulsory holiday. I know the last time we got close to the world being on holiday. It was after 9-11. Remember there was this attack in America on the World Trade Center towers that all planes were grounded, at least around America.

So when he said the whole world is going to be on a compulsory holiday, I thought maybe something like that is going to happen. Now, if that is what it meant and somebody had prophesied it and it happened, the Interpol would have come and picked the follow and said you had about the plot, you knew when they were planning this thing and you didn’t speak.

But now, the compulsory holiday is here. You can see the major nations of the world locking down. The smaller nations are also going to be locked down. This is because nobody wants to travel by air because if you travel by air and there is just one person on that plane that is infected, they would look for you and put you on Quarantine.

Compulsory holiday because my daddy says he wants to show the world that he is still the one in control. He wants to show those of us who think that we are someone that Heaven is still his throne and the whole earth, his footstool. So if you think that you are big, he compels you to sit down at home and not move at least for two weeks.

The good news about this is that as soon as he has proved to the whole world that he can shut down the whole earth if he wants, then he would remove the plague.

How long before that happens, I am sorry I can’t tell you but from the look of things, he is already achieving his purpose if he stops the plague now. The world by now should know that there is someone called the Almighty” he said

He added that Coronavirus would never be washed away as some prophets have predicted but that the virus would subside but that it will never go away.

