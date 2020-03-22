Trending

God Wants To Use Coronavirus To Show The World That He Is Almighty – Pastor Adeboye

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Covid-19: Must You Lie? – APC Tackles Okowa’s Poor Isolation Centres

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta Chapter has written off contingency plans the Delta State government says it has...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

NCDC Confirms One New Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has confirmed a new case of Coronavirus in the Federal Capital Territory...
Read more
SportsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Former Real Madrid President Lorenzo Sanz Dies Of Coronavirus

Real Madrid has announced the demise of their former president, Lorenzo Sanz who won champions league titles for the...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Ghana Closes All Land Borders Amidst Reported Death Case

Ghana has closed all her land borders following the first reported case of death caused by coronavirus.The country recorded...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Ghana Records First Death Case Of Coronavirus

Ghana has recorded its first coronavirus death as confirmed by Deputy Health Minister, Alex K. Abban in an interview...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has stated during his sermon today that God told him that at the beginning of the year there will be a compulsory holiday worldwide.

Adeboye went on to say God said he will use the plague to prove to the whole world that he is still the Almighty God.

Read Also: ‘You Are Digging Your Grave’ – William Uchemba Attacks Nigerian Youths For Criticizing Pastor Adeboye, Other Men Of God

In his words;

”He told me loud and clear that this year, the whole world is going to be on compulsory holiday. I know the last time we got close to the world being on holiday. It was after 9-11. Remember there was this attack in America on the World Trade Center towers that all planes were grounded, at least around America.

So when he said the whole world is going to be on a compulsory holiday, I thought maybe something like that is going to happen. Now, if that is what it meant and somebody had prophesied it and it happened, the Interpol would have come and picked the follow and said you had about the plot, you knew when they were planning this thing and you didn’t speak.

But now, the compulsory holiday is here. You can see the major nations of the world locking down. The smaller nations are also going to be locked down. This is because nobody wants to travel by air because if you travel by air and there is just one person on that plane that is infected, they would look for you and put you on Quarantine.

Compulsory holiday because my daddy says he wants to show the world that he is still the one in control. He wants to show those of us who think that we are someone that Heaven is still his throne and the whole earth, his footstool. So if you think that you are big, he compels you to sit down at home and not move at least for two weeks.

The good news about this is that as soon as he has proved to the whole world that he can shut down the whole earth if he wants, then he would remove the plague.

How long before that happens, I am sorry I can’t tell you but from the look of things, he is already achieving his purpose if he stops the plague now. The world by now should know that there is someone called the Almighty” he said

He added that Coronavirus would never be washed away as some prophets have predicted but that the virus would subside but that it will never go away.

Watch a video of him speaking below

 

Previous articleGov Ikpeazu Explains Why Coronavirus Can’t Get To Abia
Next articleCOVID-19: Oyedepo Holds Church Service, Says ‘Plague Cannot Stop Us’
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Oyedepo Holds Church Service, Says ‘Plague Cannot Stop Us’

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Bishop David Oyedepo, the general overseer of the living faith church also known as winners chapel held church service on Sunday, despite government ban...
Read more

Coronavirus: God Told Me The World Is Going On Compulsory Holiday: Pst Adeboye

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Pastor E.A Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) has revealed that God told him that the whole world would...
Read more

Coronavirus: It Is Either Buhari Is Dead Or Just Inhuman, Says FFK

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation and a peoples Democratic party(PDP) chieftain has lambasted president Muhammadu Buhari over his failure to address...
Read more

Coronavirus: Four Procedures FG Needs To Consider: Shehu Sani

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Former Kano lawmaker, Shehu Sani has highlighted the four main things that the federal government needs to consider following the coronavirus pandemic.Speaking via his...
Read more
- Advertisement -