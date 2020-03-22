LifestyleHealth and Food

Gov Ikpeazu Explains Why Coronavirus Can't Get To Abia

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Traveller goes through coronavirus checks
Traveller goes through coronavirus checks

A new video has emerged on social media capturing the moment Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia state governor was heard saying that coronavirus would not come near the state because the state is the only one mentioned in the bible.

He added that God already promised the state that no disease would get close to it

His words:

We have the promise of God that none of the diseases none of the diseases will get to us. We saw Ebola, it did not get to us, we saw monkey pox, it did not get to us, even this one (coronavirus) will not get to us. Amen

Watch the video below:

