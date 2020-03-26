LifestyleHealth and Food

Governor Akeredolu Tests Negative For Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Buhari Resumes To Office As Fumigation Begins In Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari was in the office on Wednesday after testing negative for the coronavirus.However, he worked from home...
South African President Ramaphosa Tests Negative For Coronavirus

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the deadly Coronavirus rampaging the world.This was confirmed...
Coronavirus: Ganduje Orders Closure Of Land Borders In Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered the closure of land borders and routes linking the state...
Six Patients Recover From Coronavirus In Lagos: Commissioner For Health

According to Lagos State Government, six coronavirus patients in Lagos State have recovered from the disease.This joyous news was...
Covid-19: See Punishment India Police Gave People Who Refused To Stay At Home

Following the coronavirus pandemic, nations have started taking measures to prevent the spread of the deadly disease among which...
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday confirmed that he tested negative for coronavirus.

The announcement was made by the governor on his official twitter handle this morning.

Akeredolu took the test after coming in contact with Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who tested positive to the virus on Tuesday.

With this development, the Governor of Ondo State becomes the fourth Governor who has tested negative for the virus after Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), and Gboyega Oyetola (Osun).

See his tweet below:

