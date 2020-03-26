Governor Akeredolu Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday confirmed that he tested negative for coronavirus.

The announcement was made by the governor on his official twitter handle this morning.

Akeredolu took the test after coming in contact with Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who tested positive to the virus on Tuesday.

With this development, the Governor of Ondo State becomes the fourth Governor who has tested negative for the virus after Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), and Gboyega Oyetola (Osun).

