Governor Makinde Sacks Media Aide For Posting Fake News

By Eyitemi Majeed

collage photo of Seyi Makinde and Muritala Olajide Adigun

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has sacked his special adviser on digital media, Muritala Olajide also known as Adigun Ibadan for allegedly sharing faking news.

He was said to have shared a photo of ongoing fumigation activity in Lagos under the pretext that it was in Ibadan.

The secretary to the state government, Olubamiwo Adeosun was said to have handed him the sack letter on Friday, 27th March.

Read Also: Seyi Makinde Says AGF Lacks Power To Declare Amotekun Illegal

The former aide was said to have apologized claiming that his social media account was hacked.

Reacting to his sack, Adigun shared his termination letter and wrote:
He wrote:

Previous articleStay-At-Home Order: Lagos Provides ‘Stimulus Package’ To Residents
Next articleCoronavirus Cases In Lagos To Reach 39,000: Commissioner
