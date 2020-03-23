Metro News

Governor Matawalle Locks Down Zamfara State Over COVID-19

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has ordered the closure of all government offices, Ministries and MDAs across the state.

Zamfara State Governor Matawalle
This is coming few days after the state government ordered the closure of all schools in the state in order to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus in the state.

With this action, the governor joins states such as Kaduna, Niger and Rivers States in the lockdown of their states in order to prevent the deadly Coronavirus.

Zamfara State Government also banned public gatherings of more than 20 people.

