Governor Matawalle Locks Down Zamfara State Over COVID-19

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has ordered the closure of all government offices, Ministries and MDAs across the state.

This is coming few days after the state government ordered the closure of all schools in the state in order to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus in the state.

With this action, the governor joins states such as Kaduna, Niger and Rivers States in the lockdown of their states in order to prevent the deadly Coronavirus.

Zamfara State Government also banned public gatherings of more than 20 people.