Governor Yahaya Bello Speaks On Coronavirus Test Results

Yahaya Bello, the Governor of Kogi State, has finally reacted to reports that he has contracted the deadly Coronavirus, COVID-19.

A video circulating online captures the moment Bello denied having the virus and he said anyone who wished it upon him will ‘have HIV’.

In his words;

“I ain’t got no COVID. Those who wish me to have COVID..will have HIV. I’m Good, Hale and Hearty”.

The governor also challenged anyone who doubted his health status to a boxing match.

“I challenge anybody to the boxing ring. I am gonna beat the hell out of you there”.



Watch the video below: