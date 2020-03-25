Governor Yahaya Bello Speaks On Coronavirus Test Results

Trending

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Yahaya Bello, the Governor of Kogi State, has finally reacted to reports that he has contracted the deadly Coronavirus, COVID-19.

Yahaya Bello

A video circulating online captures the moment Bello denied having the virus and he said anyone who wished it upon him will ‘have HIV’.

In his words;

“I ain’t got no COVID. Those who wish me to have COVID..will have HIV. I’m Good, Hale and Hearty”.

The governor also challenged anyone who doubted his health status to a boxing match.

“I challenge anybody to the boxing ring. I am gonna beat the hell out of you there”.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Governor Bello Locks Down All Points Of Entry Into Kogi

Watch the video below:

