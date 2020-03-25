Governor Yahaya Bello Speaks On Coronavirus Test Results

Yahaya Bello, the Governor of Kogi State, has finally reacted to reports that he has contracted the deadly Coronavirus, COVID-19.
A video circulating online captures the moment Bello denied having the virus and he said anyone who wished it upon him will ‘have HIV’.
In his words;
“I ain’t got no COVID. Those who wish me to have COVID..will have HIV. I’m Good, Hale and Hearty”.
The governor also challenged anyone who doubted his health status to a boxing match.
“I challenge anybody to the boxing ring. I am gonna beat the hell out of you there”.
Read Also: Coronavirus: Governor Bello Locks Down All Points Of Entry Into Kogi
Watch the video below: