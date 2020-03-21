Metro News

Groom Dies On Wedding Day In Jos; Bride In Coma

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Wedding photo for illustration
Wedding photo for illustrationl

Pandemonium broke out in Lamingo area of Jos as a groom to be, Mr Samuel Yarling died on his wedding day with his wife to be said to have landed in coma as a result.

According to reports, the late groom was supposed to marry his heartthrob on Saturday, 21st March when the tragedy struck in the early hour of the morning.

Narrating the circumstance that led to the death, a close family friend of the deceased said he was with the groom the night he went to pick up his suit at his sister’s house before falling down on his way back and had a slight bruise.

He said that his bruise was treated at a nearby patent medicine store while they left for their guest house where they could pass the night.

Recounting further, the source said that after about an hour of their arrival at the guest house the late Yarling began to vomit uncontrollably.

Police Nab Fleeing Kidnapper On Wedding Day

He said that it made him call for help and he was rushed to Bingham University Teaching Hospital for treatment but was confirmed dead on arrival.

He described his death as shocking and painful because late Yarling kept telling him he was fine until everything took a different turn and he died in his arms.

A friend of the deceased who spoke to NAN also said that the deceased was busy on Friday but retired later to conclude plans for the next day.

When NAN contacted the police, its PRO, ASP Uba Agaba, said that the death had not been reported but they would investigate the matter. (NAN)

