Group Of Women In Ogun State Hit The Streets To Pray Against Coronavirus

A video trending online captures the moment some women in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, were spotted praying against the deadly coronavirus.

In the video, the women could be seen donning only wrappers as they hit the streets, drumming and singing about Covid-19.

According to a web user, Soyombo Abayomi, the parade is a “sacrifice to send away coronavirus.”

Soyombo wrote;

“The mothers in abeokuta, Ogun State came out today for sacrifices to send away Corona virus. may God hear their prayers.”



Read Also: Churches Can’t Cure Coronavirus, Daddy Freeze Mocks Pastors

See the post below: