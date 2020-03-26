Metro News

Gunmen Kidnap Bauchi Governor’s Brother

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Bauchi state government has announced that suspected kidnappers have whisked away the state governor’s elder brother, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Duguri on Wednesday.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado who confirmed the story, he was kidnapped at a spot where he usually relaxes and play with his friends.

According to one of the victim’s friend, he was kidnapped around 7pm by four gunmen along Anguwar Zaki street on the said day.

“We were discussing when four armed men enter the shop and ordered their victim forcefully into their vehicle before they whisked him off and they fired several gunshots in the air to scare people away,” he said.

